Rutherford County commissioners move proposed new jail one step closer to reality

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County commissioners have voted to move forward with plans for a new public safety campus to address severe overcrowding at the county jail, which was built for 400 inmates but is now housing nearly 1,100.

County Mayor Joe Carr said he witnessed a serious state of disrepair at the facility.

"We have two beds and two bunks in each jail cell. We have a cafeteria laundry and other services that were designed for 400 inmates, and we almost have 1,100 inmates in there," Mayor Carr said.

The county is weighing two options: renovate the existing jail or build a new facility. Most commissioners believe a property on South Church Street is the ideal location for a new public safety campus that would include a new jail, sheriff's office and other facilities.

"In that land search it would have to have water sewer proper utilities ingress and egress from major highway thoroughfares so very quickly that reduced the availability what was available," Mayor Carr explained.

The county does not currently own the 53-acre property. Commissioners voted to begin the process of purchasing it from its current owners. If a deal cannot be reached, the county could pursue eminent domain — a legal process that allows governments to acquire private property for public projects.

District 20 Commissioner Trey Gooch pointed to a past use of the process as justification.

"It's been 20 years since this body has issued eminent domain, and that was for the Judicial Center. Where would we be without that, for example?" Gooch said.

Commissioners also weighed the financial difference between the two options. District 7 Commissioner Mike Kusch argued building new made more sense.

"For a 10% difference in the amount of check we're going to write, we can have a brand-new facility versus trying to repair an existing structure and then deal with trying to house and secure a thousand people for months in the interim. Correct?," Kusch said.

Not everyone is on board. The proposed site sits less than 3 miles from Riverdale High School, and some neighbors have raised concerns. Resident Amanda Hernandez questioned whether the public was given adequate notice.

"Did you consider putting out a public notice for the community before moving ahead with this plan?" Hernandez said.

Commissioners voted to move forward, though they remain divided on whether to pursue eminent domain if negotiations with the property owners fail.

The property owner's attorney showed up to the meeting and told commissioners the land was already under contract following a competitive sale that drew 30 offers, several exceeding $35 million. He argues the county's estimated offer of $14 to $18 million is well below market value.

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