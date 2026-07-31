Filed in January, still waiting: Tenn. couple seeks answers about delayed IRS refund

MURFRESSBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro couple said they are still waiting for a tax refund totaling more than $5,000 — nearly 8 months after filing their return ahead of the April deadline.

Rick and Dee Dee Lunsford filed their tax return in January using TurboTax, which confirmed the return was accepted.

"As soon as it went through, TurboTax said you're return is accepted and everything is okay," Rick said.

In March, the couple was told to complete a verification form.

"It said processing can take up to 9 weeks and that was in March. So, we waited 9 weeks and all this time [we worry], 'Is this a scam? Has someone hacked us?'" Rick explained.

Nearly 8 months later, the couple's return still shows "return received" on the IRS website.

"I called, called and called and I got nothing," Rick said.

Dee Dee said she called every IRS office in Tennessee and has yet to reach a real person at the agency.

"AI is good but... when you say 'speak to an agent,' they need to get us with a human agent, and they don't do that. They don't do that," Dee Dee said.

The retired educators were planning to use the refund to replace their home's roof.

"Our house is getting old and they said we need a new roof and we got estimates and they were all around $10K, so that will help out putting that new roof on we need," Rick said.

I reached out to the IRS, but due to privacy laws, they said they cannot discuss individual cases. A spokesperson said the Lunsfords can try making an appointment at their local taxpayer assistance center, but the couple is weary.

The couple also contacted TurboTax, which reviewed their return and said everything appeared correct on its end. However, the company told them only the IRS could provide more information about the delay.

The Lunsfords believe being left in the dark by the government is not acceptable and are demanding answers as they continue to wait.

"It's wrong. We need to know something. Call us, come see us, look at our stuff, we need an answer. We're not giving up," Dee Dee said.

"It's our money, it's owed to us, it's something I took out of my paycheck and retirement to pay off our taxes," Rick said.

The IRS told me that if a taxpayer has already tried checking the Where’s My Refund? tool [irs.gov] and calling customer service [irs.gov], they can try making an appointment at their local taxpayer assistance center to get in-person help.

The Taxpayer Advocate Service site may also provide assistance.

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