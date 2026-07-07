Haynes Museum reopens as Cannonsburgh Village in Tenn. celebrates 50th anniversary

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro is celebrating its 50th anniversary and reopening its Haynes Museum after five years of closures and renovations.

Cannonsburgh Village, a pioneer village dedicated to preserving Tennessee's history, was originally created as a bicentennial project when America celebrated its 200th anniversary, according to Facility Coordinator Mary Beth Nevills.

The museum portion had been closed to the public for five years before recent renovations made the reopening possible.

"The last five years it's been closed to the public and through funding with the city of Murfreesboro and two grants from the state of Tennessee Capitol improvement grants we've been able to do much needed repairs," Nevills explained.

Inside the museum, visitors can explore artifacts and exhibits that show how Tennesseans lived generations ago. Community members contributed research and photos that helped expand the exhibit space.

"Through research and photos that we've been able to get from great members of the community we've been able to add on to the exhibit space," Nevills said.

The village features several historic structures, including a schoolhouse and a replica of a telephone building from the Rockvale community.

Visitors have responded enthusiastically to the reopening.

"I find it fascinating to know what people did before and how things came about to where we are today," visitor Ruth Rinehart said.

Nevills hopes the village and its newly reopened museum will give both longtime neighbors and newcomers a deeper appreciation for Tennessee's history.

"Just gives us a sense of pride and we're able to share it not only with the community and surrounding communities but so many new people that have moved to the area that might not know we're here," Nevills said.

Last year, Cannonsburgh welcomed over 27,000 visitors. In 2025, guests came from 49 states and 47 countries. More information on the village can be found, here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.