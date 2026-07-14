La Vergne considers zoning rules to keep future data centers away from neighborhoods

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne leaders are moving to establish clear boundaries for where data centers can be built in the city — before any developer proposes one.

A proposed zoning change would limit future data centers to a specific part of La Vergne and require them to be at least 1,000 feet from residential neighborhoods and other community spaces.

The proposal comes as communities across Middle Tennessee — including McMinnville, Cedar Hill and Coffee County — debate where data centers belong and where they don't.

Mayor Jason Cole said city leaders began hearing concerns from residents about how future data centers could affect nearby neighborhoods.

"How it impacts our environment. How it impacts the area around their homes, home values and some concerns whether it's health or energy related," Cole said.

Currently, data centers are allowed in 4 zoning districts across La Vergne. The proposed change would limit future data centers to the Interchange District and require a minimum 1,000-foot buffer from homes, daycares, churches and other community spaces.

"These centers are there for that computing process and that storage process. Whether it's Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, they all use server farms data centers," Cole said.

Cole said the rules are straightforward and designed to direct development to appropriate areas of the city.

"They're minor and common sense and it puts data centers in our industrial areas and keeps them a reasonable distance from residential homes, daycares, churches and those sorts of things," Cole explained.

Cole said he has watched other communities respond to data center proposals after approvals were already in place. He said La Vergne wants to get ahead of that.

"We want this to be thoughtful, logical and something beneficial to our community that's not going to result in lawsuits and gives clear direction for future businesses that want to come here," Cole said.

The Planning Commission is currently reviewing the proposal. If commissioners recommend approval, the measure would move forward for additional review before any changes become city policy.

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