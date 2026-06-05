La Vergne Facebook Marketplace robbery leads to shooting, 4 arrests

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four people are facing felony charges after La Vergne police said a Facebook Marketplace transaction turned into a robbery and shooting Wednesday morning.

According to the La Vergne Police Department, officers responded around 11 a.m. June 3 to the area of Waldron Road and Centrepoint Drive following reports of a shooting and possible carjacking.

When officers and detectives arrived, police said they quickly detained two people involved in the incident while also rendering aid to a third person who had been shot. That individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Investigators said the incident began as a Facebook Marketplace transaction involving three people who arranged to buy an item from a seller. Detectives determined the three individuals allegedly took the item without paying and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police said the seller then chased after the vehicle and fired multiple rounds into it, striking one of the occupants.

Detectives conducted interviews, reviewed surveillance footage and gathered evidence from the scene.

Police said the three people accused of taking the item were each charged with aggravated robbery and received $60,000 bonds.

The seller was charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. Police said he received a $310,000 bond.

Investigators said the seller was initially the victim of a robbery, but the decision to pursue the suspects and fire into the vehicle led to separate criminal charges.

Police are reminding residents not to take matters into their own hands and instead contact law enforcement if they become victims of a crime.

The department also encouraged people using Facebook Marketplace and similar online platforms to meet in safe, public locations for transactions. Police said residents are welcome to conduct exchanges in front of the La Vergne Police Department, where officers and security cameras are present.