Middle Tenn. police use license plate readers to crack retail theft ring, log hundreds of successes

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police used license plate reader (LPR) technology to crack a retail theft ring targeting a Walmart on Old Fort Parkway — the latest example of what officers said has become a powerful crime-fighting tool.

Ryan Lawrence, the Murfreesboro Police Real Time Crime Center Supervisor, said the technology has played a central role in investigations this year.

Through the first quarter of 2026, the department has already recorded significant results.

"The crime center keeps statistics throughout the year, and through Q1 of 2026, we already have over 650 successes," Lawrence said.

In the retail theft case, investigators said the group operated by having one person enter the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway, fill a bag with electric toothbrushes, and leave without paying. Another person would then return the stolen items to customer service without a receipt, collecting refunds on gift cards. Police said the scam netted thousands of dollars.

All 3 suspects were charged with organized retail theft and released on $3,000 bond. Investigators also recovered additional stolen high-end items from the car they were in.

Lawrence knows the license plate readers helped connect the dots in that case and others.

"We may start with something like an image of a vehicle from a surveillance system. You take information you have about the date and time and images or descriptions of the vehicle you might be working with," Lawrence said.

The technology draws on multiple tools available to the crime center.

"So our public safety camera, our license plate readers, things like that," Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the technology is also valuable in more serious crimes, including kidnappings and homicides, and helps agencies work across jurisdictions.

"A lot of times criminals involved in these types of offenses travel. They travel into different jurisdictions and LPRs not only identify suspects but also help us work with other agencies," Lawrence added.

Lawrence acknowledges the technology raises privacy concerns, but said the department limits how and when footage is reviewed.

"The only times we're reviewing those images are when they have a legit purpose to be reviewing them," Lawrence said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.