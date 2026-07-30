Middle Tennessee State University asks community to help students start the semester with the basics

MURFRESSBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State University's Free Cycle program allows any student to shop for donated household items at no cost, helping ease the financial burden of furnishing a dorm room or apartment before classes begin.

After paying for tuition, housing and meal plans, furnishing can quickly become another major expense for college students. Free Cycle fills that gap by offering donated household items — from comforters and shower curtains to storage containers and small appliances — free of charge to any True Blue student.

"They may not have a comforter, may not have a shower curtain, things like that. So that's where Free Cycle fills in the gap," Melanie Crowder, coordinator of Outreach & Support Programs, said.

The program served more than 400 students last year. Becca Smitty, director of One Stop, said students are sometimes forced to choose between basic necessities and academic supplies.

"They may have to choose between a book or a bed set. We want to make sure they have what they need to have both," Smitty said.

Organizers said donations are down compared to recent years.

"We are seeing a hit from the economy. We're seeing less donations this year than we have in the last three," Smitty said.

Organizers hope community members will donate new items or things they no longer use.

MTSU journalism student Linsey Mata said the program makes a real difference for students starting from scratch.

"Even though it seems like the little things, like coffee mugs or small appliances, these are stepping stones for future students to grow," Mata said.

Free Cycle is open to all MTSU students. MTSU's One Stop also operates a food pantry that serves between 400 and 600 students each month during the school year.

You can drop off donations at the MT One Stop Student Services and Admissions Center (SSAC) located at 1860 Blue Raider Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

The SSAC is the building connected to the Student Union by the skybridge and directly next to the parking garage and Rec Center off of Rutherford Blvd.

Organizers says you can pull up and they will help unload. Email Melanie.Crowder@mtsu.edu to schedule drop offs.

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