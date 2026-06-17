Murfreesboro approves $782 million budget to manage growth without raising property taxes

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro city leaders approved a $782 million budget to keep pace with the city's rapid growth while holding the line on property taxes.

Mayor Shane McFarland said managing resident expectations is central to the plan, as Middle Tennessee continues to attract newcomers from across the country.

"People are moving to Rutherford County, Wilson, Maury, Williamson County. You're seeing those counties that are really experiencing growth from other places outside our state," Mayor McFarland said.

Public safety is a top priority in the new budget, with funding for additional police officers, a new fire station on the west side, and planning for a future police precinct.

"Our year-over-year, and even our 10-year average, our crime rate is significantly down. Property theft and car theft is down 50% from where it was last year," Mayor McFarland explained.

Infrastructure is also a major focus, though McFarland acknowledged that many of the roads most in need of attention fall under state jurisdiction.

"The majority of our roads that we need help with inside our city are all state roads, and so we have to be able to impress on our state," Mayor McFarland said.

He said multiple road projects are currently underway, and that the city is focused on the quality of development coming in.

"At the same time, making sure the growth coming into our community is good growth," Mayor McFarland said.

Residents have mixed feelings about the pace of change. Jazmyne Barrow said she notices the influx constantly.

"I'm on TikTok. I'm always seeing someone like, 'I'm moving here from California.' I'm like, 'Please don't,'" Barrow said.

Sydney Buvvaji said Murfreesboro's small-town identity has already shifted and that residents need to accept the new reality.

"It can be an opportunity for us to accept that our small town is not a small town, and it can be a small town that feels like a small town, but be big," Buvvaji said.

Buvvaji said she hopes city leaders will shift toward more forward-thinking decision-making as growth continues.

"There's a lot of new businesses and small businesses, and think we have a good quality of life if we can start doing more proactive decision making instead of reactionary decision making," Buvvaji said.

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