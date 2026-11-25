MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — What started with just a few turkeys has grown into a decade-long Thanksgiving tradition rooted in faith, friendship, and community.

The Murfreesboro Muslim Youth Center is once again partnering with The Alley on Main, Layali Dubai, First Presbyterian Church, and Olive Branch Church to prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals to neighbors in need. More than 100 volunteers have signed up to help this year.

Abdou Kattih founded the nonprofit Murfreesboro Muslim Youth to encourage Muslim American children to get involved, be visible, and give back to their community. For Kattih, the act of giving goes deeper than charity.

"The concept of giving in our faith is actually called befriending — Sadaqah — which means to befriend," Kattih said.

That spirit of friendship, he said, is what drives the mission.

"The concept of giving isn't simply giving you what I didn't need when I'm comfortable. It's giving you what I have when you need it, because you're my community member. You are my friend," Kattih said.

This year, the center is honoring the memory of Stephanie Hill, whose act of kindness helped launch the tradition.

"The first Thanksgiving we did, we didn't know her or her family, and she brought a turkey and we served 15 or 20 people that year," Kattih said.

Kattih said he feels a growing urgency to continue Hill's legacy as he sees more people in the community struggling.

"We have a reality of poverty that's increasing — on housing, people in need of housing, people in hotels and cars and camps, and it's increasing," Kattih said.

For Kattih, being a community member means more than sharing a neighborhood.

"You don't want to be simply a neighbor. You want to be a good neighbor and an extraordinary neighbor," Kattih said.

This year, the group plans to serve nearly 2,000 meals.

While delivery routes are already finalized, additional meals will be available for pickup at the Murfreesboro Muslim Youth Center on Greenland Drive tomorrow from 1 to 3 p.m.

Meals are first-come, first-served and organizers expect to run out.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.