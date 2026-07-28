Murfreesboro sells land to homeless nonprofit for $1, freeing up funds to help more people and future projects

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of people struggling with homelessness in Rutherford County could benefit from a $1 land deal made with the city of Murfreesboro.

The Journey Home, a Murfreesboro nonprofit, had planned to spend nearly $180,000 on city-owned property next door to its facility. Instead, the city sold it for $1 — a move that frees up that money to help more people.

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland asked the city council to approve the deal, saying the city bought the property 30 to 40 years ago and selling it would not hurt the budget. After hearing about the nonprofit's work, every council member voted to approve it.

The Journey Home has been operating out of its current building for almost a year. Executive Director Scott Foster said the organization quickly realized it needed more parking after opening.

"Even though we tripled our parking lot from the previous place when we opened we soon realized we had a significant need for parking," Foster said.

The nonprofit turned to the city-owned property next door to solve that problem. When the city offered it for $1 instead of the expected $180,000, Foster said the savings open up significant opportunities.

"We had a deal worked out with the city administration to purchase those lots to create the parking we needed, green space, and space people can be waiting on services things like that here in the building. When we think about what we can do with a couple hundred thousand dollars. That's serving a lot of people," Foster explained.

The Journey Home serves nearly 1,000 unique individuals through its volunteer network, with many volunteers returning on a weekly or monthly basis.

"We have almost a thousand unique individuals that have come and volunteered many of them volunteer on a weekly basis or monthly with groups or individually," Foster said.

Volunteer Reta Barney said the new facility has already expanded what the organization can offer the community.

"With the new facility here it's so great. We can have more people come in we have two shifts. It's just wonderful," Barney said.

Barney said the land deal represents even more potential for growth.

"It's a perfect opportunity for us to grow and expand. This avenue to be a blessing to someone else," Barney said.

Whether providing a hot meal, covering rent or helping with housing, Foster said the mission remains focused on the people the organization serves.

"We are about helping our own move forward," Foster said.

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