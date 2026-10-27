Murfreesboro's downtown square could earn a spot on the National Register of Historic Places

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Downtown Murfreesboro could soon earn a place in history — literally.

Main Street Murfreesboro is working to get the city's downtown square added to the National Register of Historic Places, a designation that organizers say would bring national recognition and financial benefits to the area.

"Main Street Murfreesboro is all about preservation and enhancing the historic downtown," said Sarah Callender, executive director of Main Street Murfreesboro.

The organization has spent 40 years working to enhance the downtown area. Callender said a National Register designation would shine a spotlight on what the community has built and maintained over generations.

"It brings attention to what has been maintained over a century in our downtown," Callender said.

Beyond recognition, the designation could open the door to real financial opportunities for downtown property owners.

"The opportunity is that they can apply for tax credits and state grants through the Main Street program to do property enhancement projects," Callender said.

Keaton Pettit, who works just off the square at Johnson & Bailey Architects, said the designation represents another investment in downtown's future — and a chance to protect what's already there.

"It's really neat to be a part of historic downtown," Pettit said.

His firm has already uncovered some of that history firsthand.

"We found out one of the buildings behind us was constructed in 1810, making it the oldest building in Middle Tennessee," Pettit said.

Callender said she hopes downtown property and business owners will see the designation as an opportunity to strengthen the community's connection to its past.

"Whether you're shopping or eating or coming for a free concert or looking at the murals, we want this to feel like your home," Callender said.

Main Street Murfreesboro is holding a public town hall Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its office at 225 West College Street.

Property and business owners can learn more about the proposed historic district designation.

Organizers expect to learn next year whether the district meets the requirements.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.