Neighbors question pace of luxury townhome development near downtown Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors near downtown Murfreesboro are looking for answers about a luxury townhome development they said has seen little progress in recent months.

WATCH: Neighbors question delays at luxury Murfreesboro townhome development

Neighbors question delays at luxury Murfreesboro townhome development

The development on North Spring Street sits near the Murfreesboro Public Square on property where the historic “House of Mayors” once stood.

“We’ve seen it go from the old historic mayor’s home to the tear down, a vacant lot, to now to this,” neighbor Warren Tormey said.

Tormey and other neighbors said construction initially appeared to move quickly before slowing considerably.

“Very start, stop, start, stop, start, stop, and we’re talking weeks and months between some of that,” Tim Booth said. “Now it looks like it has stopped and it’s not going any further.”

Neighbor Tim Booth said the slowdown was particularly noticeable because construction appeared to be nearing completion. “They were hitting that homestretch, so that’s what is confusing about this,” Booth explained.

The property still has a sign advertising luxury townhomes starting in the $500,000s. Neighbors said they're concerned about the appearance of the unfinished development and what could happen if the property remains in its current condition.

“They’re looking a little sad. They’re looking rickety. Look like they’re losing value,” Tormey said. “Someone is paying a price for that.”

I reached out to the city of Murfreesboro to learn more about the project.

The city said Canaan Builders LLC remains listed as the contractor and developer. The last documented inspections at the property were insulation inspections completed April 28.

Building permits for the development remain active, but the city said there is an open code enforcement violation related to tall grass on the property. Murfreesboro's Building & Codes Department has placed an inspection hold on the project until the violation is resolved.

The city said a code enforcement inspector has been in contact with a representative of the developer about the violation.

Canaan Builders part-owner Eric Hensley told me the slowdown is intentional. Hensley said the company believes the housing market will be stronger next spring and plans to complete the townhomes closer to when the company believes market conditions will improve.

Hensley also said cameras are monitoring the property and the company is working to address the tall grass.

Despite their concerns, neighbors stressed they are not opposed to development in the area and want to see the project completed.

“We want it to be developed so it can look nice for our community,” said Tim Taylor, who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years.

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