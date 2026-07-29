North Thompson Lane widening project set to begin this fall in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers who regularly travel North Thompson Lane will soon see one of Murfreesboro's largest road projects get underway.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation plans to begin construction this fall on a project that will widen approximately 4.3 miles of North Thompson Lane from Northwest Broad Street to Memorial Boulevard. The project is expected to continue through 2030.

According to TDOT, about 26,000 vehicles travel the corridor each day, and traffic volumes are expected to continue increasing as Murfreesboro grows. The agency said the existing two-lane roadway no longer provides an acceptable level of service for the surrounding neighborhoods, schools and businesses.

When complete, North Thompson Lane will be expanded into a five-lane roadway with two travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane.

The project also includes several additional improvements designed to increase safety for drivers and pedestrians, including:

Sidewalks along both sides of the corridor

A shared-use path near the West Fork Stones River bridge

Upgrades to four existing traffic signals

Three new traffic signals, including at Siegel Road

A new pedestrian hybrid beacon near the Greenway trail crossing

Replacement of the bridge over the West Fork Stones River to meet current standards

TDOT said the improvements are intended to reduce congestion, improve safety and increase roadway capacity as Rutherford County continues to grow.

Construction is expected to bring temporary impacts to the area. Drivers should expect daytime lane closures, while bike lanes will also be closed during portions of the project. The Thompson Lane Trailhead canoe ramp will close during construction, and a section of the Stones River Greenway beneath the bridge will also be closed while the bridge is replaced.

Before heading out along the corridor, Rutherford County Reporter Aaron Cantrell asked viewers on social media what they thought about the project.

Some welcomed the long-awaited improvements, while others expressed concerns about increased traffic during construction, potential impacts to nearby properties and the project's lengthy timeline. Others said they believe the widening should have happened years ago as Murfreesboro experienced rapid growth.

TDOT expects construction to begin this fall, with the project scheduled for completion in 2030.

Find out more information about the project, here.