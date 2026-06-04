Rucker Lane improvements moving closer to construction in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro's rapid growth is overwhelming roads like Rucker Lane, where a critical widening project has stalled despite years of planning — leaving drivers navigating dangerous conditions.

Chris Griffith, the city's Executive Director of Public Infrastructure, sees the explosive growth firsthand — and the traffic that comes with it.

"This is a nice little cut through for folks that, say, don't want to go through school traffic," Griffith said.

Rucker Lane now carries thousands of cars daily, with development continuing to accelerate.

"We required the developers to donate right away for it, and was really wanting to push forward and to get the road widened out," Griffith said.

That's why Phase 1 launched a few years ago.

"We're connected now all the way over to Veterans Parkway through a road through a subdivision here," Griffith said.

Phase 2 was planned next.

"You're adding road width to it, making a full 11-12 foot lanes, and then you're adding shoulders to either side of it," Griffith said.

But neighbors are still waiting. Ronald Ferrara, who lives in the area, describes the current conditions.

"It's horrible, especially in the morning trying to get out," Ferrara said.

Neighbors describe dangerous conditions — heavy traffic, speeding, and large commercial vehicles.

Griffith said the city has money for the project, but there have been roadblocks.

"We've bid this project three times as is, and really had a hard to get anyone to bid because it's a difficult job," Griffith said.

Now the city is redesigning the project with consultants, requiring a complete review.

"They have to get really down into the small parts of, you know, where we might be approaching on the utilities, or someone's property that we weren't before," Griffith said.

Griffith expects construction to begin by the end of the year.

"We believe that late summer we will bid it, and once we bid it, it usually takes us a month or so to get through contracts," Griffith said.

The project will also include a sidewalk. The city has held community meetings to hear from residents. The goal is making Rucker Lane safe for everyone.

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