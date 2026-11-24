MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County's animal control facility is under scrutiny after dozens of community members packed a Public Safety Committee meeting, demanding answers about euthanasia practices, staffing shortages and oversight at PAWS.

"PAWS is underfunded and understaffed, poorly managed, but is a critical infrastructure that officials seem to ignore," a woman told Rutherford County commissioners during Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting.

Kirstie Wiencek was among those who attended, raising concerns about the death of a stray dog named Jasper — a dog her family had cared for before calling PAWS for help.

Wiencek says her husband contacted PAWS about Jasper, and the family later learned the dog had been euthanized.

"They're claiming for aggression reasons like growling and one lip curl. So no biting or anything like that," she said.

PAWS Director Michael Gregory told commissioners the previous month that Jasper's behavior was dominant, not playful, and said the dog could have attacked Wiencek's dog. Wiencek disputes that assessment and believes Jasper was wrongly euthanized. Ring camera video she says shows Jasper playing with her dog.

In April, a stray mother cat also died in a PAWS trap that had been chained inside a storm drain ahead of heavy rain. Gregory called it a mistake and said disciplinary action was taken.

At the meeting, commissioners questioned Gregory about staffing. Gregory acknowledged the department has struggled to maintain a full staff.

"For me to say I need more personnel right now would be premature, just from the fact that we've never been in a place where we've been fully staffed for more than a few weeks at a time before we lose someone," Gregory said.

Gregory also addressed the number of animals euthanized over a three-year period.

"You're looking at 856 animals out of 14,000 that were euthanized in that three-year time frame," he said.

Animal advocates are calling for policy changes, greater oversight and, in some cases, new leadership at the facility.

Since sharing Jasper's story, Wiencek says more neighbors have come forward with their own concerns.

"I think we need policy reform, and I would like to see a change in leadership. A lot of people have given Michael Gregory lots of chances, and he hasn't done anything different," Wiencek said.

The outreach from the community has continued to grow since the story gained attention.

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