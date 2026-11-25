MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Adult Detention Center has more than 20 faulty locks, and Sheriff Kenneth Barrett says the problem poses a serious safety risk to both inmates and deputies.

WATCH: Sheriff warns of serious safety risk at Rutherford County jail

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Barrett alerted commissioners Monday night following a security sweep conducted Friday — reportedly the first of its kind in years.

"I was told because I was here in 2017, that was the last time we actually did one of these, so it's been that long," Deputy Chief Bernard Salandy said.

Deputy Chief Bernard Salandy said the lock problems have persisted for years but have now reached a critical point.

"There was an issue for years where we were always trying to repair them 15 years back, but we're now here in 2026, and I have one in my hand where an individual could literally finger-tip strength and pull one out — that's unheard of for a jail," Salandy said.

Barrett said the scope of the problem is significant.

"It's 21 or 22 locks that's in the jail that are not operating correctly — doors aren't lining up, or actually the whole locking mechanism will come out with your hand," Barrett said.

The facility has portions dating back to 1988, and Barrett said the age of the building is a factor.

"For every year a jail is equal to three years the wear and tear in the structure and equipment there," Barrett said.

Faulty locks have caused problems at the facility before. Salandy said a 2017 escape was directly tied to the issue.

"We had an escape back in 2017 because the doors were not locking properly in some areas," Salandy said.

The concerns come after a high-profile incident earlier this year in Morgan County, where a correctional officer was killed by an inmate in an incident involving a faulty lock.

Less than three months into office, the new administration says it wants to replace the locks rather than continue patching them.

"We're owning it. We're taking accountability. We're here now and wanting to fix it," Barrett said.

Barrett said the goal is to make the facility as safe as possible for everyone inside.

"It's definitely a safety problem for inmates and for deputies, and I want to make it as safe as I can for both," Barrett said.

The sheriff plans to meet with Rutherford County Mayor Randy Allen on Wednesday to discuss possible emergency funding to replace the locks that need immediate attention.

Replacing locks throughout the jail could cost millions of dollars because they would feature newer technology that can alert staff to potential tampering.

However, the sheriff says those locks could eventually be used in a new jail.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.