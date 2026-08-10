School is back: Bus issues and safety concerns greet Rutherford County families

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of Middle Tennessee students returned to class on Monday, but the first day back forced some parents to scramble for rides and law enforcement hit the streets to keep students safe in school zones.

Murfreesboro police are urging drivers to slow down, stay off their phones and pay close attention to crossing guards as the new school year gets underway.

"Slow it down, be mindful of the crossing guards, pay attention to them," Sgt. Troy Black said.

Black said crossing guards play a key role in managing traffic flow during drop-off and pickup.

"They're going to be getting the parents in and out of the drop-off lines. They'll be getting the buses out. Stay off your phone," Black said.

Drivers also need to know the rules around school buses. If a bus has its stop sign extended, traffic in both directions must stop — unless a physical median separates the roadway.

"If you see the stop sign arm out, stop. If you see the yellow lights, that's an indicator it's about to stop. So slow down rather than make it across the bus," Black said.

Some Rutherford County Schools families faced a transportation challenge on the first day back. The district is still working to find enough drivers and contractors to cover every bus run. As of Monday, 2 runs remained uncovered — one serving John Colemon Elementary in Smyrna and another serving Siegel High School in Murfreesboro. The district notified affected families, forcing some to make other arrangements.

Rutherford County Schools said filling those remaining bus runs is a top priority. The district has driver applications in the pipeline and is working with contractors to get the routes covered.

Black said the responsibility for student safety extends beyond law enforcement.

"Our whole mission is to get the kids safe and feel safe while they're there and getting them home safe," Black said.

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