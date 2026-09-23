Smyrna woman says pest problems are forcing her to consider leaving apartment

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Carolyn Jackson thought her new apartment would be her forever home. Just a few months after moving in, the 64-year-old said problems with mice and other pests have her wondering whether she will have to find somewhere else to live.

Jackson lives at Village Crest Apartments in Smyrna. She said she believes mice are entering her apartment through openings around the unit, including one near her dryer.

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Smyrna woman says mice, pest problems could force her to leave apartment

“I keep this heavy thing in front of the dryer entry because I believe that is where they’re coming from,” Jackson said. “There’s a hole in the dryer area.”

Jackson said she has caught or killed 10 mice in two days.

“I got savvy,” she said.

She said mice aren't her only concern. Jackson also believes she has a spider problem and showed NewsChannel 5 several areas where she said she had been bitten.

“My bed I know is infested with spiders because I got bit again last night,” Jackson said.

Jackson has even turned to technology to document what she says is happening inside her apartment. She placed her doorbell camera near the floor and added motion-sensor lights to capture movement overnight.

Jackson said the problems have made it difficult to feel comfortable in the apartment. She said she has PTSD and COPD and is also worried about her dog, Sweet Sweets.

“I’m more scared he’s going to get bit than me,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she brought her concerns to apartment staff and was told she could break her lease if she obtained documentation from a doctor.

“I just moved here two months ago. It was going to be my forever apartment,” Jackson said. “She said, ‘You know you can break your lease. Have one of your doctors sign off on it."

But Jackson said leaving presents another challenge.

She receives Supplemental Security Income and said finding another apartment she can afford isn't easy. Jackson said many senior housing options have waiting lists, leaving her uncertain about where she would go if she leaves Village Crest.

Jackson said she would rather see the pest problems addressed and openings where mice may be entering repaired.

A leasing agent at Village Crest told NewsChannel 5 that pest control was sent to Jackson's apartment last week and again this week.

Jackson said she remains hopeful the problems can be resolved or that an affordable housing option will become available.

“Other seniors and elders need to know they have a voice,” Jackson said. “And we don’t have to put up with this.”

Aaron reached out to the company that manages Village Crest Apartments about Jackson's concerns, and heard back from Kimberly Sharp, the Community Manager of Village Crest Apartments.

Our records indicate that our pest control had been contacted regarding the resident’s apartment on 09/02/2026. On 9/8th resident came into our office and requested to cancel pest control coming to her home on 09/09 because she was sick. At that time, we offered to give traps and resident declined stating she set out poison.

We rescheduled for their home to be treated again on 09/16. When our pest control team came out resident declined them to come in and spray due to health issues. Pest control respected her request, and pest control treated the outside of building. On 09/23/206 Pest control came out again and she declined them to come into home for treatment. Pest Control convinced said resident to allow them to come in and at least treat the back wall of resident home. This is all the resident would allow them to do today. Pest control did set out pest control boxes on the outside of building and spray outside of building again.



We are continuing to work with our pest control provider to monitor the situation. We also understand our resident has reported concerns about possible openings or areas within the apartment where mice may be entering. We will be coordinating an inspection of the apartment to identify any potential areas that may require repairs or sealing. We will address any maintenance concerns identified during that inspection.



Regarding the discussion of an early termination, that option was never presented as a potential resolution for the resident. We would always prefer to keep our residents and resolve any issues that they may have. If this is what the resident feels is inevitable and this is something that we can discuss with the resident if this is the option that she would prefer.

This does not mean that we are unwilling to continue addressing her concerns. Our goal is to work with the residents to determine an appropriate resolution and, where possible, allow her to remain comfortably in her home. However, we have to be allowed entry and access to take the steps necessary and provided by the pest control company for any solution to be effective.

We appreciate you giving us the opportunity to respond and will continue working with our resident and our pest control and maintenance teams to address the concerns that have been reported. Village Crest Apts Community Manager Kimberly Sharp

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