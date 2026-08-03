Tenn. barber continues 31-year tradition of free Back-to-School haircuts

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — For more than 30 years, one barbershop owner has been making sure the cost of a haircut does not keep a child from starting school with confidence.

Shawn Moses offers free haircuts to all K-12 students at his A Cut Above the Rest Neighborhood Barbershop locations each back-to-school season — and he said the tradition is about far more than a fresh cut.

"You look good, feel good and act good and you do good," Moses said.

As back-to-school costs continue to climb, the free cuts provide meaningful relief for families.

Sabrina Jones brought her son Daniel in for a cut and said the savings make a real difference.

"Things that used to be on sale, you don't catch them on sale anymore. So it's been difficult to budget for our first needs and then haircuts," Jones said.

Moses said the impact is especially significant for larger families.

"Families that have three or 4 children, that helps out a great deal when it comes to getting them ready to head back to school," Moses explained.

For Moses, the mission goes beyond haircuts. He believes raising children is a community effort.

"I know being generous and giving does something for people, when you give to them and love them that way," Moses said.

He said the relationships he builds in the chair have lasting effects on the children he serves.

"They come back and tell me, 'Pastor Shawn, my child's grades went up because of Pastor Shawn'... the barber gave me a good word, a haircut, bought some shoes for me," Moses added.

Daniel, an 8th grader, said the experience left him feeling ready for the school year.

"It's amazing. I would definitely come back here and bring some more customers, too," Daniel said.

For Moses, that kind of confidence is exactly why he keeps the tradition going.

"It's about giving to them and not expecting anything in return," Moses said.

Moses offers free haircuts to children multiple times a year. His next event is planned around the holidays.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.