This Tenn. couple has been married 80 years. Every Friday, they still have breakfast together at McDonald's

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every Friday morning, at a McDonald's in Murfreesboro, a husband and wife sit down for breakfast together.

John Carroll is 101 years old and a World War II veteran. His wife, Jerry Carroll, just turned 100 in June. The couple celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on April 18.

The two are regulars at the Murfreesboro McDonald's near the corner of Compton Road and Memorial Boulevard, where they gather with a group of friends every week.

"We have breakfast down here every Friday morning with our friends," John said.

Their order has stayed consistent over the years.

"For breakfast we usually eat the egg McMuffin with sausage," John said.

The Friday morning group has grown over time. They often sit in the back of the restaurant.

"We just love them," said Christina Crisp, the location's general manager. "They've been here for a long time."

We introduced you to John back in December when he was approaching his 101st birthday. He told us the key to a long healthy life included exercise.

"Up until recently, I was coming in here sitting on the floor at 4:00 in the morning and touching my toes," John said in 2025.

John said he's still keeping up the routine. "Did my toe touches 200 times this morning at 4:00."

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday this weekend, John and Jerry's love story has stretched across nearly a third of the nation's history.

When asked for the secret to a lasting marriage, John kept it simple.

"Treat your wife nice and try to help her all you can and work hard," John said.

John's 102nd birthday will be in December.

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