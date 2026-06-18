Tired of door-to-door sales? Middle Tennessee residents can join a No Solicitation list

SMYRNA, Tenn. — The town of Smyrna has a No Solicitation List that allows residents to opt out of door-to-door commercial sales pitches — but many neighbors don't know it exists.

The ordinance lets homeowners register their address with the town or post a sign to block commercial solicitors from knocking. Companies that ignore the list can face penalties, including the loss of their solicitation permits.

The current list has more than 2,200 registered addresses.

Roy Mullins, a Smyrna resident, said he was unaware of the list until recently.

"It's good to hear. I didn't know anything about it," he said.

Mullins said unsolicited knocks are an unwelcome interruption "whether you're in the middle of something or trying to enjoy your day."

He also said enforcement matters.

"There have to be repercussions, or they wouldn't have reason to follow it," Mullins said.

Not everyone shares the frustration. Neighbor Jeff Harris said he doesn't mind the occasional knock.

"Most are pest control, some lawn care," Harris said.

"I respect people trying to start a business, as long as they're not invasive," he said.

Harris said he supports the list, but his own schedule gives him flexibility.

"If I was busy upstairs in my office working, that would be one thing, but I have more time now — more flexible," Harris said.

Many residents already display "No Solicitation" signs, but the town also provides stickers to those who register.

The ordinance does not apply to charitable groups, politicians, school sales, religious organizations, or journalists.

Residents can sign up for the No Solicitation List and report potential violations through the town of Smyrna's website. Many other cities offer similar programs, including Nashville, which has a Do Not Knock List.

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