A road closure was hurting South Nashville businesses. A few questions to TDOT changed things.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TDOT contractors closed Sugar Valley Drive at Nolensville Pike on June 9 as part of the Nolensville Pike widening project. The closure is expected to last through mid-October.

TDOT said traffic cannot be safely maintained in the area due to significant grade changes and utility modifications involved in the project.

For businesses nearby, the closure created an immediate problem: customers couldn't figure out how to get in.

"Every single client that is calling is wanting to know how they can get in, which way do they need to come from? There's a lot of confusion," Dippity Do Dog owner Holly Murry said.

Southside Grill General Manager Beth Humble said businesses received no warning before the closure went into effect.

"When they closed our intersection we got no notice whatsoever," Humble said.

I took those concerns directly to TDOT two weeks ago. The agency said it was working on a solution — and it delivered one.

TDOT added rock to a driveway just north of Sugar Valley Drive, creating an alternate entrance for customers. Crews also added signs to help direct traffic.

"They actually brought in dirt. They made an actual entryway access, so it's been really good. They put up signage," Humble said.

The changes made a difference for business.

"Obviously business has picked up a little bit more since the access has been opened," Humble said.

But the new access point has created a new concern. Business owners are now asking drivers who use the lot as a shortcut to slow down.

"Coming into work today, I almost got hit coming around our building. So yield, stop, make sure no one else is coming because it is a blind entry around the side of our building. So just slow down. It's a parking lot, it's not a street," Humble said.

Drivers can still reach Sugar Valley Drive by using Sunnywood Drive.

The Nolensville Pike widening project is designed to reduce congestion and improve safety in the area. TDOT said crews are working as safely and efficiently as possible to move through the construction phase so normal access can be restored as quickly as conditions allow.

TDOT's full statement on the closure:

"Beginning June 9, contractors closed Sugar Valley Drive at Nolensville Pike for box culvert construction, part of our Nolensville Pike widening project. Unfortunately, traffic cannot be safely maintained in this area due to the significant grade changes and utility modifications involved. This closure will be in place until mid-October, and a graphic outlining the closure and detour is below.



We understand that any disruption to regular access can be especially difficult. Please know that our crews are working as safely and efficiently as possible to move through this construction phase so that normal access can be restored as quickly as conditions allow.



TDOT is currently working with the contractor and nearby property owners on this project to install rock on a driveway just north of Sugar Valley Drive as an alternate access point for customers. We are also exploring adding signage to notify motorists that the businesses at that intersection are indeed open.



Our team will continue monitoring the area closely and will make adjustments if we determine they can safely improve traffic flow or access.



To stay updated on the latest traffic impacts surrounding this project, we encourage the public to subscribe to our monthly project newsletter. A link to sign up is on our project website at tn.gov under 'Public Involvement and Engagement.'"

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com