NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A South Nashville Thanksgiving tradition returns Saturday as the community it serves prepares for big change.

For the 11th year, Chef Sterling Wright is giving back to J.C. Napier — and this year, he is preparing a younger generation to carry that mission forward.

The 11th annual Thanksgiving giveaway begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. Claiborne Street will be blocked off to serve plates of food to the community. Organizers will also give every resident in J.C. Napier a turkey and pay off some back rent, according to Wright.

Wright has been a constant presence in the neighborhood.

"I'm always going to be around. I can't go nowhere," Wright said.

Two young chefs are now helping Wright give kids tools to succeed through the art of cooking. Jemiya Dandridge, 20, and Cameron Carver, 23, have become central to the mission.

For Dandridge, the work is personal.

"He was there when I feel like I didn't have anybody at times. I lost my mom at 15, so it was a big impact to bring me over here," Dandridge said.

Carver said the partnership with Wright came naturally.

"When me and him got together we didn't have to speak, we just knew what needed to be done and moving a well-oiled machine. And ever since, we've been trying to build programs all over Nashville and nationally," Carver said.

For Dandridge, seeing the community respond makes the work worthwhile.

"Seeing other people smile and other people thank us for what we're doing, it's 10 times a blessing than anything honestly," Dandridge said.

That spirit of giving also lives in Tasha Maupin, whose mother Marylin — a community fixture — recently died. Maupin is joining volunteers and organizations to help feed South Nashville at this year's feast.

The event comes as J.C. Napier prepares for a major transformation. The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency plan to break ground on the Envision Napier redevelopment project, bringing mixed emotions to residents.

Carver said he hopes the changes come with a promise kept.

"The buildings need to be upgraded, but I just pray they keep their word and let everyone come back and keep it the same amount as it was," Carver said.

Wright said a changing neighborhood does not have to mean a changing community. He plans for Dandridge and Carver to lead future events.

"By coming together, look what we can do by planting seeds from where we grew up at," Wright said.

Wright said the work is also a tribute to those who shaped him.

"Thank you, J.C. Napier," Wright said.

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