Pan-Asia Supermarket in South Nashville spared from demolition in I-24 project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A South Nashville supermarket that opened just six months ago will not be demolished to make way for new choice lanes on Interstate 24, after the state selected a construction plan that avoids the site.

The state selected Drive-TN to lead the $9.2 billion project, which will add choice lanes along 26 miles of I-24 between Nashville and Murfreesboro. Existing lanes will remain free for all drivers. Drive-TN's design spares the Pan-Asia Supermarket, Noble Place Townhomes and the Hickory Hollow Parkway Bridge.

The Pan-Asia Supermarket is the main attraction of the Chinatown development in South Nashville. Shoppers have been traveling from as far as White House and Clarksville to visit the store.

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"Nice and neat, fully stocked," Annette Mendiola said.

Another shopper described the variety of products available.

"I bought dry noodles, I bought frozen noodles, and I bought fresh noodles. And I took lots of pictures because I even saw black chicken in there," Nanette LaVogue said.

A third shopper described finding items from home.

"We got a lot of surprises already. Yeah, we got some stuff from mango from Guam from our country," Jesse Mendiola said.

The store's selection has drawn praise from the community.

"Happy because you have different races, different nationalities coming to one store, and it's like, everything's here," Mendiola said.

When the state first announced plans for the choice lane project, many feared the supermarket would be torn down.

"I was really sad because I thought, oh, this is going to be the store I can finally find the things I need for chow mein instead of lo mein. But then I heard they're going to tear it down to put some road through here," LaVogue said.

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The announcement that Drive-TN's design would spare the site brought relief to community leaders and shoppers alike.

"Thank you for not going through Chinatown. Our brand new buildings are doing so well," Councilwoman Joy Styles said.

"Now I find out that it's not going to happen. So yay, I get to keep coming here," LaVogue said.

Construction is expected to start in 2027 and will last about eight years.

TDOT will host public meetings next month in both Nashville and Smyrna for those with questions or concerns about the project.

South Nashville homeowners who received a letter saying their home may be torn down and want to share their story can email SouthNashville@NewsChannel5.com. NewsChannel5 also wants to hear from folks who are excited about the new choice lanes.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com