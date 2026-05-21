CEMC: Around 1,800 members without power in Dover

DOVER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation said crews are aware of a power outage affecting around 1,800 members in Dover Thursday.

According to the utility company, there are downed power lines on Donelson Parkway connected to the outage.

CEMC said crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. The utility noted that most outages are automatically detected by its system, meaning crews are likely already aware when customers lose service.

Customers who are still without power can report outages through the SmartHub app or by calling or texting “OUT” to 800-987-2362.

CEMC’s outage map is available at CEMC outage map.