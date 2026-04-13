Eighty-year-old grandma who moved to Tennessee on a whim has found a place to live

DOVER, Tenn. — Time for an update on a sweet 80-year-old with a taste for adventure and an affinity for Tennessee.

A couple weeks ago, we told you about Lois Mayo who drove here from California -- on a whim.

No real plans... she just decided this is where she wanted to live.

Let's be clear: This could have been a disaster.

She's 80, on Social Security, driving cross-country in an old car with her cats and no plan other than to live in Tennessee, where she knows no one.

What could go wrong?

Turns out... nothing.

I asked Mayo, "Why did you move to Tennessee from California?"

"The history and the people and the southern hospitality," she said. "People are so nice."

"Had you ever been here before?"

"No. Never. I don't ever know the area."

Mayo and her two cats, Vanilla and Bubbs, arrived in Murfreesboro pretty much without a plan.

Little money, sleeping in her car, but not losing faith.

"I feel I can meet new people. And the joy of southern hospitality... there's angels everywhere," she said.

Sure enough, Mayo met her first angel, Paris Barnes, by happenstance at a Walmart.

"She's my angel," said Mayo.

Paris helped set up a GoFundMe. And then, we all got together to do a story.

The story brought in a flood of offers to help, including Mayo's second angel, Sherry Holland.

"I gotta offer help. I don't know what I'm offering, but I have to send a message," Holland said.

And that offer was to give Lois a place to live with her cats in Dover, Tennessee.

She always dreamed of living on a farm and this is 25 acres full of animals.

"I like it. I even saw a turkey and thought about mashed potatoes and gravy," Mayo said.

She is settling in.

I asked her, "So, you are here to stay?"

"I'm here to stay in Tennessee."

It's like she never had a doubt that things would work out.

How about that?

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com