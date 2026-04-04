Update: Power restored for 1,500 CEMC members in Dover

Update 5 p.m.

Power has been restored.

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CEMC crews are responding to a power outage affecting about 1,500 members in the Dover area as they work to repair downed lines along Highway 49.

The utility said crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Customers can report outages through the SmartHub mobile app, by calling CEMC, or by texting OUT to 800-987-2362. An online outage map is also available through CEMC.