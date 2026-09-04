Stewart County jail life skills class provides incarcerated individuals with tools for once they are released

DOVER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some of the people incarcerated at the Stewart County Detention Center graduated from its life skills class in August.

This is a course they choose to take in order to provide them with skills that can benefit them once they are released.

It prepares incarcerated individuals with practical tools, including job interview techniques, eye contact, and body language.

Jeremy Page is among those who completed the program.

"Brother Phil, Sister Betsy, they've taught me that just because I've made a mistake, don't let it affect your future," Page said. "Allow God to work in your life."

Sheriff Frankie Gray said the program has been beneficial. I wanted to hear from two people who were previously incarcerated to hear how the program has benefited them.

That's how I met David Parr and Kevin Grizzard. This encounter was the first time the two say they had been back at the detention center since their release. Parr says he was incarcerated for a drug-related offense was released in July 2023. Grizzard was there for aggravated assault and was released in January 2022.

Walking the halls again, the two reflected on how much had changed.

"It's very crazy," Grizzard said. "First time coming in here in like five years."

"That's where we stayed, right here," Grizzard said pointing to their former cell. "Right here. Four and a half years right here in that room. It's crazy."

Gray said the program's goal is to build confidence alongside skills.

"A large part of it is giving them the confidence," Gray said. "When they get out of here, they know they can do it. They've got the opportunity, we've taught them some of the skills to do it."

For Grizzard, one exercise from the class stuck with him. Participants were asked to write down what they wanted to do after release — and then were interviewed about it.

"I remember sitting back in my bunk and I was thinking. He gave us an activity and it was to write down what we were gonna do, or what we want to do when we got out and he was going to interview us," Grizzard said.

Grizzard wrote down that he wanted to be a truck driver or a heavy equipment operator.

"Long story short, I've been a heavy equipment operator now for four years," Grizzard said.

Parr reflected on the volunteers who make the program possible.

"Brother Phil comes here and takes his time up," Parr said.

Gray said the two men represent what the program is meant to accomplish.

"It's a bump in the road but when they get over that bump, there's another world back out there," Gray said.

For the current graduates, the goal is clear.

"I don't wanna come back. I'm not going to come back. I need to be out to support my family," one graduate said.

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