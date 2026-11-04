Gallatin elects new mayor by 69 votes, ending 12-year tenure of incumbent Paige Brown

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A margin of just 69 votes out of nearly 15,000 cast is enough to change Gallatin's city leadership for the first time in 12 years.

Johnnie Anderson won the Gallatin mayoral race, defeating incumbent Mayor Paige Brown and challenger Mary Genung. Anderson said he learned of his victory around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

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"The voters had very strong feelings about where we are as a city, and they were looking for different options," Anderson said.

Anderson said his priorities will be building relationships with city employees and working with department heads. He also said he wants a different tone at City Hall.

"I want our city council to be a productive meeting every week. We're not going to be a sideshow. I don't want to be a sideshow like it's been," Anderson said.

Anderson said Mayor Brown called Tuesday night to concede, and he hopes for a smooth transition.

Genung, who also received more votes than Brown, fell 69 votes short of Anderson.

In a statement, Genung said: "Yes, we did have a disappointment last night by 69 votes out of almost 15,000 votes, but the campaign did not lose... we won because we met so many wonderful people."

Despite the narrow margin, Sumner County Elections Administrator Lori Atchley said there are no signs of problems with the results. Tennessee has no automatic recount based on how close a race is. A candidate could still challenge the results in chancery court but would have to meet certain legal requirements.

Sumner County had 40 provisional ballots — not enough to change the outcome in Gallatin.

"I ask that people keep me honest. I ask that people make sure I do my job and do what I said I was going to do," Anderson said.

Anderson is set to take office on Jan. 5, ending Brown's 12 years as mayor.

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