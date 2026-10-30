Middle Tennessee hosts what organizers call the 'Super Bowl of bass fishing,' with a $1.2 million prize

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, Middle Tennessee is hosting what organizers are calling the Super Bowl of bass fishing. The World Bass Enterprises The Champions Tournament drew 60 of the world's top anglers to compete for a $1.2 million grand prize, with tens of thousands of spectators expected to watch from shore.

"The sport as a whole has been wanting this for a long time," said Brian Bird, CEO of WBE The Champions Bass Tournament.

Bird created the brand-new tournament, which features free concerts, inflatables, activities and large crowds on land — while the real competition plays out on Old Hickory Lake. "50, 60, 70,000 — I think is a pretty safe bet. I've met people from all over the country here," Bird said.

The tournament is not just a spectacle for fans. For the anglers, it is a test of strategy, skill and endurance. Competitors spend the day constantly casting and reeling, switching baits and rods, and racing across the lake in search of the best fishing spots.

Each angler can only keep five of their best fish for the weigh-in — and the bigger, the better. Even finding five fish that meet the minimum size requirement proved to be a challenge.

Anglers were spotted working grass patches, cruising the banks and fishing around boat docks in search of a keeper. "They do exist," joked Caleb Hudson from his boat. Hudson is a 2026 Rookie of the Year angler from Georgia.

Crowds of boats followed the leaders throughout the day, while cameras streamed the action online for fans watching from home. "They're out trying to win 1.2 million dollars," Bird said.

For a sport typically associated with quiet mornings and peaceful waters, the tournament was designed to be something much larger. "It don't get much bigger than this in bass fishing," Bird said.

Friday night, Riley Green will headline a concert for the tournament hosted at the Pinnacle in Nashville.

The top 15 finishers Friday will move on to the final round Saturday morning. The championship weigh in will take place at 4 Saturday afternoon. If you'd like to learn more about the tournament, click here.

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