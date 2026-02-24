Mark Presley returns to Hartsville's Foodland as store manager, bringing community, heart, and hope

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mark Presley is back — and Hartsville's Foodland couldn't be happier about it.

Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, marked Presley's first day as store manager at the Hartsville grocery store, a full-circle moment.

"It is a dream come true where the opportunity would come that I could be store manager," Presley said.

Presley previously worked at Foodland as an assistant manager before leaving four years ago. Since his return was announced, word spread quickly through the tight-knit Trousdale County community.

"Since I hired him back a few weeks ago, the word had gotten out — people've been asking when he's going to be back. Well loved," Gary Russell, the store's owner, said.

I first met Presley six years ago, during the uncertain early weeks of the pandemic. At the time, he was handing out his personal cell phone number and shopping for neighbors who needed help.

That spirit hasn't changed. On his first day back, Presley brought in coffee and donuts to celebrate National Supermarket Employee Day, ensuring that no one on his team felt overlooked.

It's a reflection of the philosophy he brings to the job every day.

"Anybody can serve groceries, but the hometown feel, customer service, that's our #1 goal," Presley said.

Presley is also openly battling colon cancer, though he remains focused on the people around him rather than himself.

"I'm feeling good. I go every 8 weeks for a scan and as long as the scans are good, I'm good," Presley said.

Walking back into the store, Presley noticed the photos he had previously restored and hung on the walls, including one of his father.

Customers noticed his return, too. Jim Vaughn made a point to time his shopping trip around Presley's first day back.

"We could've gotten our stuff yesterday, but I said no, I want to be here for the first day back," Jim Vaughn said.

The checkout line at Foodland has long been a place where the Hartsville community checks in on one another, and Presley's presence at the helm only deepens that connection.

The executive director of the Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce also weighed in on Presley's impact. He was recently recognized as their 2026 Hometown Hero Award recipient.

As Executive Director of the Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce, it was such an honor to recognize Mr. Mark Presley as our 2026 Hometown Hero Award recipient.



Mark embodies the very spirit of what this award represents — resilience, dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment to community. Even while courageously facing cancer, Mark has continued to inspire those around him with his strength and positive outlook.



For many years, he has been a familiar and friendly face in town, serving our community with kindness and consistency. His return to work at Hartsville Foodland is more than just a personal milestone — it is a powerful testament to perseverance and the deep connection between Mark and the people of Trousdale County.



The Hometown Hero Award celebrates individuals who quietly make a lasting impact. Mark Presley does exactly that. His story reminds us that heroism isn’t always found in grand gestures — often, it’s found in showing up, loving your neighbors, and facing life’s battles with grace.



On behalf of the Chamber, we are so proud to honor Mark and stand alongside him as he continues to inspire our community. Brittany Johnson, Executive Director of the Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce

