Could Tenn. SWAT officer be indicted in fatal officer-involved shooting?

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A police SWAT team member's future is in limbo.

This after a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The officer's lawyer is in disbelief that the case could go to a Grand Jury for possible indictment when, he says, video shows it was a justified use of force.

Most every officer-involved shooting is reviewed by the TBI.

Statistically, fewer than 3% are found to be unjustified.

This case happened in McMinnville three weeks ago.

Officers responded to a domestic call where 44-year-old Scott Carroll Jr. fired several shots at them from inside the home.

They tried to negotiate with Carroll before he came out with a gun in each hand, pointing them at officers.

He was shot and killed.

"The TBI informed me that they believe this is a very clean-cut incident, that the officer did nothing wrong," said Justin Colwell, the attorney for the officer involved.

He says the body cam video shows exactly what happened, and yet he says District Attorney Matt Colvard plans to take the case to a Grand Jury.

"So, I've been reached out to by multiple credible sources that the district attorney plans to seek indictments against the officer involved. It is my understanding the District Attorney's Office is going to present this shooting and my officer for an indictment," said Colwell.

And he can't believe it, considering the video evidence, as his client sits at home going on four weeks off the job, waiting to learn what happens next.

"My biggest concern is the officer and his mental health, wondering every day what's going to happen to him for doing his job."

NewsChannel 5 did reach out to the district attorney.

He would not confirm or deny whether he'd seek to indict the officer, but did say the case is not closed and he's waiting for a final report from the TBI.

Grand Jury proceedings happen in secret, but jurors are expected to meet next month.

In the meantime, the officer remains in limbo on paid administrative leave.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.