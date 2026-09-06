BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A large house fire on Beech Hill in Brentwood drew one of the biggest fire responses Williamson County has seen in years, with more than 45 firefighters working for nearly 8 hours to bring the blaze under control.

All 10 people inside the approximately 10,000-square-foot home — a group of family and friends — safely escaped before firefighters arrived.

WATCH: Massive Brentwood house fire draws large county response

All 10 people escape massive Brentwood house fire that drew largest Williamson County response in years

Williamson County Fire/Rescue and surrounding agencies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:32 a.m. after a 911 call reporting the fire.

"I think this is probably the largest fire Williamson County has had in a little while," Austin Atkinson with Williamson County Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters arriving from Station 22 found the rear portion of the home heavily involved in fire. Officials said the fire started accidentally when a grill was left on overnight.

"It was an accidental fire that started when a grill was left on last night," Atkinson said. "Family members woke up to the sound of the fire. That's how intense it had become on the rear of the house."

The scale of the fire prompted a large mutual-aid response. Crews from Franklin Fire, Brentwood Fire, Arrington Fire & Rescue, Nolensville Fire Department, Williamson Fire-Rescue, and Williamson County Fire/Rescue all responded to the scene.

The biggest challenge firefighters faced was not manpower — it was water.

"The hydrants on the street are part of a localized system that basically relies on a tank," Atkinson said. "A much smaller tank than your municipal water systems would be able to provide."

Tanker trucks were brought in to supplement the water supply.

"Each of those tankers is about 2,000 to 3,000 gallons apiece," Atkinson said. "It gives you a scope of how much water we're pushing up the hill and into the house."

Neighbors on the street went several hours without water while firefighters battled the blaze. Their main concern, however, was whether their neighbors were safe.

The home was declared a total loss.

The size of the structure has triggered investigations by both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the state fire marshal.

Despite the scale of the fire, first responders called the outcome a testament to preparation and teamwork.

"Amazing everyone was able to make it out, and a true testament too — I'm sure — to the fire safety this family went over with their kids and other members of the family," Atkinson said.

Fire crews were expected to remain on scene for several more hours. Motorists and residents in the area were asked to use caution and give emergency personnel room to work.

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