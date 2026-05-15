Benefit concert planned to support Franklin's Halfway Market and Diner after fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A community fundraiser is planned later this month to support the owners and employees of the Halfway Market and Diner after a fire heavily damaged the Franklin restaurant earlier this week.

Organizers announced a “Gathering of Friends” benefit concert will take place May 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gentry Farm to help raise money for displaced staff members and recovery efforts following the May 13 fire.

Halfway Market and Diner

Local musicians including David Leonard, Poor Lisa and the Austin Brothers Band featuring Sen. Jack Johnson are scheduled to perform. Hattie Jane’s Creamery will also be on site serving ice cream.

There is no cost to attend, but donations are encouraged. Organizers said online contributions can be made through Circle of Giving by selecting “Half Way Market & Diner.”

“Half Way has always been a community gathering place, where the staff treats everyone like family,” longtime friend of the owners Brandy Blanton said in a release. “Now it’s our turn to wrap our arms around them.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Organizers said outside coolers, pets and alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Owner Kellye King said the restaurant’s immediate focus is supporting employees who lost work because of the fire.

“Recovery will be a long road, and we are so humbled by the outpouring of support and requests for ways to help,” King said. “We can rebuild, but the immediate focus is on making sure our staff who have now lost their place of employment are taken care of as we figure out the next steps.”