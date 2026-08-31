Brentwood bakery sells Dolly Parton cookies to benefit Imagination Library

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Puffy Muffin in Brentwood is selling beautifully decorated Dolly Parton cookies, with proceeds benefiting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which gifts books to children from birth to age 5.

The bakery has made more than 1,000 Dolly cookies, and staff say they are doing their best to keep up with demand.

"They're just flying off the shelves," the bakery's CEO, Kristi Stone Green, said.

Puffy Muffin has a long history with Parton, having helped her celebrate major milestones over the years.

"The picture that's out front is one of the cakes we did for her a few years back," Renee Harris Parella, who works at the bakery, said.

"We did a beautiful birthday cake for her and we did lots of their cakes for the Opry and the Ryan that featured Dolly," Stone Green added.

The sparkling cookies — which feature glitter — are a nod to Parton's signature style.

"It wouldn't be a Dolly cookie without a little glitter," Harris Parella said.

Stone Green, whose three children received books from the Imagination Library, said the cookies have taken on a deeper meaning for Dolly fans and the community.

"We just want to be a part of that legacy and bringing more kindness and goodness to our world," Stone Green said.

Stone Green said the response has been overwhelming.

"To feel like you're a part of something bigger, something that's helping a lot of people, just as inspirational for all of us," Stone Green said.

Stone Green said the bakery plans to keep the cookies available as long as there is interest.

"Will continue to do this as long as people wanna buy them and support Dolly's legacy," Stone Green said.

Customers have also embraced the spirit behind the cookies.

"The best way to honor Dolly in her memory is to be nice, be kind, but to give what you can," customer Ric Gross said. "If they had more cookies, I could stay here and eat them all day and keep donating."

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