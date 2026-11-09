Brentwood veterans memorial fundraising hits a snag as city works toward $1.5 million goal

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — A planned veterans memorial in Brentwood is facing fundraising delays, leaving the project's future uncertain.

The Veterans Monument Committee drafted a design for a park featuring bronze statues and flags near the Brentwood Police Department. The initial goal was to have the memorial finished by the end of this year, but the site remains green space.

Vice Mayor Rhea Little says the final design took longer than anticipated, which pushed back fundraising for the $1.5 million goal.

"We would rather have it be right than fast," Little said.

Little said the project design was delayed by about six months. He could not say how far behind the fundraising effort is, as some corporate donations are still pending.

"We wanted to raise the money and let the taxpayers choose what to give rather than the city pay outright," Little said.

Russ Wingo, who volunteers with a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, said he was unaware of the memorial project until recently.

"I live in Brentwood. My kids go to Overton and Brentwood High. This is the first I've heard about it," Wingo said. "You get the word out, people will show up."

Wingo said a permanent memorial could mean a great deal to veterans and their families.

"You don't need to have a statue or brick, but if you have a statue or brick, that's a place where it could go to, and they could feel they really do appreciate them," Wingo said.

Supporters say the monument is about more than honoring the past.

"It's very important to pass onto the next generation the desire to maintain those liberties because we're only one generation from losing our liberties," Little said.

Despite the fundraising delays, a Veterans Day ceremony will still be held at Brentwood Police Department headquarters this Wednesday at 11 a.m.

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