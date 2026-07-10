Brentwood YMCA, city leaders explore new flood warning systems after parking lot floods again

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Brentwood YMCA and city leaders are in talks to add new warning systems after flash flooding swamped the YMCA parking lot and nearby areas earlier this week, leaving several cars partially submerged.

The YMCA parking lot sits in a flood plain. When the Little Harpeth River rises rapidly, it overflows into a retention pond — and then into the parking lot. The flooding also occasionally affects River Park and the Brentwood library parking lot next door.

Currently, the YMCA uses signs in the parking lot to alert drivers, puts out additional signage near the door when it starts raining, and staff walk the building to warn people to move their cars. Staff also monitor the retention pond from inside the building, using it as their primary indicator that the parking lot is close to flooding.

But those measures don't always work fast enough.

"Our staff are doing the best they can to monitor what's happening in that retention pool. It is our best warning sign," Jessica Fain of the Middle Tennessee YMCA said. "When the [flooding] occurred on Tuesday there wasn't a flash flood warning issued by the national warning systems so even that didn't predict as quickly as this happened, so any notice that can [be] given, the advice would be to heed that warning and not wait five more minutes, 10 more minutes. It really did happen in a matter of minutes."

Fain said YMCA leaders have been in conversations with city leaders about adding an outdoor alarm system tied to the retention pond.

"We've had some conversations with city leaders about — could we put a monitor on that retention pond and have some sort of alarm system that would be louder and would be more broadcast, that people in the neighborhood could hear, people inside the Y would hear, that may heighten the sense of urgency," Fain said. "It may not provide more time, but it could provide something louder that could make that urgency greater for people."

The YMCA is also considering installing an intercom system inside the building to better warn members and staff.

Brentwood city leaders say both a city and county-wide text alert system exist, currently used during major events and tornado warnings. They are exploring using that resource more for flash flood events.

During flooding events, Brentwood police have historically helped direct traffic in the area. YMCA staff also encourage people to use the exit near Concord Road Church as an alternate route.

Staff said Tuesday that when they noticed the retention pond rising, the parking lot flooded about 45 minutes later. No decisions on new warning systems have been finalized.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.