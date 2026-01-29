'Chainsaws for Jesus' Nonprofit offers free chainsaw sharpening to help Tennessee ice storm cleanup efforts

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — While temperatures remain too cold to melt the ice coating Middle Tennessee, residents are experiencing a different kind of warmth through acts of kindness from complete strangers.

In an unexpected location — a Tractor Supply parking lot in Franklin — a group called "Chainsaws for Jesus" is providing free chainsaw sharpening services to volunteers helping with storm cleanup.

"Oh it's a mess," said Doug Greene, a volunteer getting his chainsaw sharpened. "It looks like someone dropped a bomb in some of the places."

With countless trees smothered by ice and debris scattered throughout the region, chainsaws have become essential tools for cleanup efforts. However, the ice-covered branches are taking a toll on the equipment.

"This ice has been especially hard on the chainsaw because most of these limbs are covered in ice, and that just dulls the blade faster," said Jon Christensen with Chainsaws for Jesus. "We've seen some pretty rough chainsaws already."

The group, consisting of locals from Franklin, has set up shop in the frozen parking lot just off Hillsboro Road, where the sound of sharpening equipment can be heard before the volunteers are visible. "You always want to mark the tooth on the chain," explained Spence Maners, another volunteer with the group. "Otherwise you just go in circles."

Keeping chainsaw blades sharp isn't just about efficiency — it's a critical safety issue. "When it's dull, that's when people get hurt. When the chain kicks back and there's a lot of safety precautions, especially when you don't know what you're doing," Christensen said.

The volunteers aren't professional equipment technicians. Christensen describes the group as "lawyers, bankers, finance people, business people" who learned their skills out of necessity and curiosity. "I had to YouTube how to sharpen a chainsaw," Christensen admitted.

The idea originated during Christensen's Friday morning Bible study, where he pitched the concept to his group. "God gave me the idea but these guys took it to a whole new level," Christensen said.

In recent years, Chainsaws for Jesus has traveled to disaster zones outside Tennessee, responding to tornadoes, hurricanes and floods. This marks the first disaster they've stayed local for while also experiencing it themselves. "Last year we did six tornadoes, a couple hurricanes and a flood. And now we get to be in our own backyard doing this," Christensen said. "A couple of us don't have power in our houses yet — and we are trying to do what the Lord would have us do."

The volunteers provide their services completely free of charge, motivated purely by their desire to help. Before customers leave, however, they have one request. "Can we pray for you?" Christensen asks each person.

"Dear Lord, we just pray for this man, we pray that you keep him safe," he prayed for one chainsaw sharpening recipient. "Dear Lord Jesus we thank you for Trey. We ask you to guide and direct him, watch him while he's out there sawing."

For chainsaw owners struggling with cleanup efforts, the free service provides much-needed relief. "This is a great ministry to help folks out," Greene said.

Christensen views the work as an opportunity ministry opportuinity. "You know what, it's been fun. It's a fellowship, an opportunity to serve and grow together in Christ and be the hands and feet of Jesus," he said.

Chainsaws for Jesus will return to the Tractor Supply in Franklin Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring as many chainsaws as they need serviced.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.