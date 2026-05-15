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Crash causing delays on I-65 in Spring Hill

Traffic alert_Spring Hill police
Spring Hill Police Department
Traffic alert_Spring Hill police
Posted

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers traveling through Spring Hill Friday should expect delays after a crash on Interstate 65 northbound near the June Lake Boulevard overpass.

According to the Spring Hill Police Department, as of 1:15 p.m. officers are on the scene of the wreck just south of the June Lake Boulevard overpass.

Police said the area is expected to remain congested while emergency crews work to clear the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route if possible.

No information about injuries or how many vehicles were involved was immediately released.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

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Neighbors transform Antioch Pike after deadly hit-and-run

Here’s a story offering a great example of how a common cause, and a little creativity, can “intersect” to improve quality of life. Our South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos shares how some neighbors decided to take action, following the tragic death of a 77-year-old in a hit-and-run along Antioch Pike earlier this year. See how they used “tactical urbanism” to make the area a little safer for all.

- Rhori Johnston

NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.