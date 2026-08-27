Crowds gather outside Dolly Parton's Brentwood home to pay their respects

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crockett Road in Brentwood is usually a quiet, two-lane stretch — but it is now busy with crowds, flowers and color as people stop to pay their respects outside Dolly Parton's private home.

Brentwood police say they will continue to monitor traffic in the area as mourners travel from near and far to leave tributes.

"It's just wild. It's hard to believe Dolly has passed," Jessie Cull from Franklin said.

"It's beautiful, everything is gorgeous. She deserves it all. She deserves it all," Lisa Captain from South Carolina said.

"That is so much flowers, more than 100," 8-year-old Sloane said.

People have been stopping along the road, leaving countless messages of love and remembering the woman who meant so much to so many.

"I don't think nobody dislike all, everyone thought of her as their mother and their sister, their best friend. She's just loved, you can't say that about many people these days," Captain said. "Dolly, I mean she's just loved by everyone. It's amazing to be here when all this happened. It's unreal really."

"It literally makes me wanna cry. It's tangible down here and it's just very special," Tara Mabry said.

"It was a blessing for us to come and say goodbye and see all the beautiful pink flowers and pictures and everything. It's lovely. It's like a breath of fresh air. It's not sad. It's at peace. It's peaceful," Tasha Clark from Memphis said.

Some drove hours or crossed state lines to be there. Others made only a short walk, all motivated by their personal memories of Parton.

"My sister was raised up on Dolly Parton. That's all they did, made us watch TV and Dolly Parton was her favorite TV show," Renee Harris from Louisiana said.

"She's been raising my kids on books, so we had to stop by," another said.

"We feel like she's one of our neighbors," another mourner said.

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