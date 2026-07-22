Daughters remember mother killed alongside partner during Tenn. storm

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — An entire family is grieving after a tragic accident in Franklin killed their loved ones, and their grief extends into the Nashville and Williamson County communities.

Memorials are flooding in for Georgette Arena and Steve Lindstrom, who spent their time making their communities better.

Georgette's daughters, Megan and Emily Arena, remembered their mother as someone who was always present in their lives.

"She was a diva and a real force. It wasn't her trying to be anything but herself and what a bright person she was for everyone," Megan said.

The sisters said their mother was the kind of mom who showed up no matter what.

"For each cross-country move, she was there to help us on the drive, help us along the way and get us settled into our new places," Emily said. "18 hours in a car together deciding audio books."

All that time together became that much more precious when both their mother and Steve Lindstrom, the love of her life, were taken in an instant.

"It was two people living such a full life and now they're just gone. It just doesn't make sense," Megan said.

The couple were driving to their home in Franklin when, states away, Megan and Emily received alerts that Georgette was involved in a serious crash.

"It's whiplash, unreal. I'm still in disbelief. We're at her home that we've been at for years. We keep thinking they're gonna walk through the door," Emily said.

"They painted that tree. They're peaceful people. They preached peace, joy, and unity to the world. They have the best perspective of anyone I ever met," Emily said.

Georgette had a long career as a court reporter, mentoring others and volunteering with CASA to help children of abuse and neglect.

As much time as their mother gave to others, the sisters are thankful for the last time they were all together, 2 months ago for Megan's wedding.

"She was so happy, so beautiful, so radiant and so proud of me and I had her walk me down the aisle," Megan said.

No matter how far life took them, Georgette made sure they always had a place to return to.

"The hardest thing, knowing there will never be another hug, just not having your mom," Megan said.

The family is working through arrangements, hoping to have a large celebration of life for both of them.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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