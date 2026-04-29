Displaced Painted Tree vendors find new home at Factory at Franklin for free community market event

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 100 displaced vendors from the recently closed Painted Tree boutique will take over the Factory at Franklin for a free market event on May 4 and May 5.

The "Rooted in Community" market will be open to anyone wanting to support neighbors and small businesses forced to close unexpectedly.

The Painted Tree boutique suddenly closed its locations nationwide, giving vendors no prior notice. The closures impacted vendors in Madison, Franklin, and Murfreesboro.

Two weeks ago in Murfreesboro, one displaced vendor expressed the uncertainty many were feeling.

"This is what we do for a living and we serve our communities and we need to be able to give back in that way, and we haven't been able to figure out the next steps yet," a vendor said.

After the closure, several community members asked me what was happening to the hundreds of vendors, so I went to find answers. Williamson Inc., the Williamson County chamber, is stepping in to help.

Seeing vendors pack up their booths, Williamson Inc. knew the need was bigger than one store closure. Jena Potter hopes the free market opportunity will connect these small businesses so they stay rooted in the community.

"It almost looked apocalyptic in there, but the people weren’t gone and that’s what really sent it home for me," Potter said. "The goal here is to give them a place to reconnect with their customers, reconnect with clients and make new clients. It doesn’t just stop here... They’ve lost their community, but they can find their place with us."

Donna McClanahan is one of the vendors looking forward to reconnecting. For four years, she brought Italy to Franklin with her two Painted Tree businesses, Ciao Bella Boutique and La Dolce Vita Marketplace. She even built a wine window to complete the experience for her customers, who knew her as Francesca.

"I decided to bring Italy to Franklin, so I opened up Ciao Bella boutique four years ago," McClanahan said.

When the store closed suddenly, she was forced to find storage space and sit on thousands of dollars of merchandise. She started to wonder if her window was closing.

"It happened so fast," McClanahan said. "I couldn’t believe it. We were all punched in the stomach... People came in timid and strangers and they left like friends and family. We share our recipes, talk Italy and it was wonderful. That’s what I miss."

While she searches for a permanent location, McClanahan refuses to give up on her Italian dream.

"I want them to hug us, give us suggestions, but most importantly I want them to get our contact information so they can find us when we do resurrect," McClanahan said. "I don’t feel like reinventing myself right now. I wanna be that same person, spread the word and the love of Italy."

The market is free for vendors to participate in and free for the public to attend, though organizers encourage attendees to register for the event online.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

