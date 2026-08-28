Dolly Parton spent years quietly helping abused and neglected children in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dolly Parton never sought recognition for the lives she touched — but her generosity reached far and wide, including into the lives of some of Williamson County's most vulnerable children.

For years, Parton donated signed instruments to Williamson County CASA, a nonprofit that helps children in abuse and neglect cases — and their families — navigate the court system. The tradition began at the organization's very first Voices for Children event in 2012, made possible through a connection forged by Molly Robinson and Rachel Parton George, Dolly's sister.

Nearly every year at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Parton donated a prize auction item — guitars, banjos and dulcimers — each one strummed by Parton herself before it was signed and sent to raise money for children in need. This year's guitar alone raised $4,000.

Development Director Danielle McMorran said that personal touch made each instrument something truly special.

"She would strum that guitar, she signed the guitar, so the owner of that guitar had something really special in their hands from a really special soul," McMorran said.

McMorran said the work of a CASA advocate is deeply personal.

"You are one on one with that kid. You are one on one with that family, a lot of times with support outside of that. It can be celebratory. It can be gut-wrenching. It can go the way you think it might need to go or not. We do this as a community and we do this with the support of all people around us," McMorran said.

Parton's support meant more than a single auction item.

"It's not just gonna help the one kid, but it's gonna help our whole community thrive and it starts with the kids," McMorran said.

"The world is lucky to have Dolly Parton. We'll eternally have the goodness she gave, all she was on this earth — specifically the support she gave, because obviously she cared about kids," McMorran said.

While Williamson County CASA will no longer look forward to that special gift from Parton, McMorran said her legacy will inspire others to carry on her spirit of giving.

"You don't have to be Dolly. Anyone who has a heart, has the time, can sign up for organizations like Williamson County CASA," McMorran said.

"You feel held the same way children want to feel. She does that in her music, in her service, the way she shows up," McMorran said.

Williamson County CASA's next Voices for Children event will be held April 29 at the Franklin Theatre. Those interested in supporting the organization can learn more at williamsoncountycasa.org.

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