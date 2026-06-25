East Main Street bridge in downtown Franklin set for partial closure as construction begins

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Construction is coming to one of downtown Franklin's most-traveled crossings. The 100-year-old East Main Street bridge in Williamson County is set to partially close as contractors prepare to bid on a Tennessee Department of Transportation project to replace the aging structure.

The work will reduce the bridge to a single lane of traffic in each direction. Both sidewalks will close in the second year of the project, though one sidewalk will remain open during the first year. The project is estimated to be completed in July 2028.

TDOT's Erin Ziegler said the bridge has outlived its intended lifespan.

"The lifespan of our bridges are usually 50 to 80 years, so this is beyond that," Ziegler said.

Ziegler added the bridge remains safe to use in its current condition and school buses can still pass over it.

"It's definitely reached its lifecycle," Ziegler said.

The replacement will convert the structure from a 6-span bridge to a 4-span bridge over the Harpeth River. TDOT officials say the change will also improve river flow during flooding events.

The project adds to an already congested construction landscape in downtown Franklin. The private Margin District development and the municipal city hall project have already altered traffic flow in the area. Ziegler said TDOT is aware of the local work underway.

"I didn't realize the amount of local work going on there in Franklin, so we wanna be mindful," Ziegler said.

State officials describe the bridge replacement as a proactive move — one they say is preferable to waiting until the bridge requires an emergency closure.

"We want to get to it before we have to shut the bridge down or lessen it so school buses can't go on it," Ziegler said.

Garden designer Steve Mydelski, who has worked on projects in Franklin including a garden at Fire Station One, said he hopes those overseeing the bridge project bring the same level of intention he applies to his own work.

"We did a garden at Fire Station 1 here in Franklin. I wanted to connect all that," Mydelski said.

He acknowledged that large-scale projects can take on a life of their own.

"It can get away from you pretty quickly in project work," Mydelski said.

TDOT advises drivers to check conditions before heading out.

"Always know before you go, check things out before you hit the road, it will save you time in the long run," Ziegler said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com