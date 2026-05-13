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Emergency repairs planned on I-840 in Williamson County, Thursday May 14

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TDOT
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WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to perform emergency repairs Thursday, May 14, along Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

In-house TDOT crews will work on the eastbound lanes between mile markers 28 and 30, near the Columbia Pike and Lewisburg Pike exits.

The work is part of preliminary repairs ahead of a larger resurfacing project planned for I-840 later this summer.

TDOT said the full resurfacing project is expected to begin in July.

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