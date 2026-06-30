'Every year there are strains on the field': Youth league throws support behind Brownland Farm sports plan

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Developers are proposing to transform Brownland Farm in Franklin into a 233-acre sports-focused mixed-use development that would include a hockey facility, athletic fields, a golf practice facility, retail, medical offices and more.

Brownland Farm, located on Hillsboro Road near Mack Hatcher Parkway, has been a staple of the Franklin community for more than 60 years as the host of local, regional and national equestrian events. The Anderton family, current owners of the property, are seeking to downsize and relocate their equestrian activities.

Brentwood-based BLVD Capital is leading the project, partnering with the Andertons, Landon Gibbs of Altitude Real Estate and David Atchison of The Riverstone Group.

"Brownland Farm is a Franklin treasure, and we are pleased to bring forward a potential plan that would allow the property to be used for youth sports and fill a void for these types of facilities in Williamson County," said Jim Darter, principal with BLVD Capital.

The centerpiece of the development, called The Banks at Brownland, is an approximately 100,000-square-foot hockey facility that would house 2 sheets of ice. The Williamson County Commission and Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen held a joint meeting on June 29 to discuss co-owning the facility, similar to their arrangement for the Cool Springs Conference Center. If approved, the Nashville Predators would manage the facility.

"The Nashville Predators are incredibly thankful to be part of this transformative project for Williamson County and the entire region," said Sean Henry, chief executive officer of the Predators. "The vision for The Banks at Brownland goes far beyond athletic facilities. It is about creating opportunities for families, building community and enhancing quality of life for generations to come. We are especially grateful to the leadership of Franklin and Williamson County for their investment in the future of this community."

The development would also include 11 fields for flag football, soccer and lacrosse. Youth programming on those fields would be offered in collaboration with the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Soccer Club.

"Access to quality fields and facilities is foundational to growing the game and the next generation of athletes. Partnerships like this are how we make sure young athletes have the fields and facilities they need to play. We first piloted girls flag football in Williamson County before it expanded across the state, and we're excited to be part of this effort," said Josh Corey, vice president of cause marketing for the Tennessee Titans.

"Growing the game of soccer not just in Nashville but across Middle Tennessee is foundational to our mission at Nashville Soccer Club, and we are thrilled to support a project that will increase access to multiple sports for children and families in Williamson County," said Lindsey Paola, chief business officer of Nashville Soccer Club. "The benefits youth sports provide our communities are undeniable, and we look forward to the City of Franklin and Williamson County making this vision a reality."

Brooks West, PGA, owner of Franklin Bridge Club, plans to bring a golf practice facility to the development that includes a technology-driven driving range, short course and putting green.

For local youth sports organizations, the need for more space is already being felt. Tennessee Soccer Club's Stuart Brown said thousands of athletes during practice, games and tournaments are regularly competing for field time.

"Every year there are strains on the field," Brown said.

"For sports in Williamson County, I don't think you can put more fields or create more accessible fields, but also more recreational opportunities for kids," Brown said. "Brownland Farms not only would help our program and expand, but it would also help other sports. It would also help our tournaments."

Families like Sarah Wilkinson's are feeling the pressure too. Wilkinson said signing her boys up for soccer has been one of the best things for their growth and development — but growing participation comes with its own challenges.

"Tournaments get a little insane," Wilkinson said. "We would be excited to have any spaces or opportunities open to alleviate being stuck for 45 minutes in a parking lot."

In addition to athletic facilities, The Banks at Brownland would feature health, wellness and neighborhood-oriented retail, which may include restaurants, a grocery store, retail shopping, fitness centers and medical offices.

As part of the development, BLVD Capital has joined with neighboring Christ Community Church to provide GraceWorks Ministries with land for a permanent home. BLVD Capital is purchasing land from Christ Community Church to allow for an entrance to the property, which creates the opportunity to donate 6 of those acres to GraceWorks. BLVD Capital has agreed to prep the site, including a building pad, for a new GraceWorks facility. GraceWorks will launch a capital campaign in the near future to fund the project.

County commissioners said they are currently exploring whether public ownership of any portion of the project is of interest, which would involve taxpayer dollars and potentially city or county resources.

The Banks at Brownland is set to begin the city of Franklin's approval process and plans to break ground sometime in 2027.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com