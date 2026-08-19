Family hopes historic 1899 home survives HOA money scandal tied to TBI investigation

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family with deep roots in Williamson County is hoping a historic home built by their great-grandfather survives — after the homeowners association responsible for maintaining it was left without money, allegedly stolen by a property management company now under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Jenny Calvin's great-grandfather built the Williams Grove home in 1899, farming the land and hosting milestone celebrations for the family for generations. The home was later entrusted to the neighborhood as a clubhouse after Calvin's grandfather died and the family could no longer maintain the farm or afford the property.

"This is my great grandfather and their children," Calvin said.

It was the first time in 10 years Calvin had walked through the hallways of the home.

"The front steps have been the place where everyone takes all the pictures," Calvin said.

"This room is very special because it's where we always had Christmas," Calvin said.

Williams Grove subdivision was one of dozens of communities managed by Gasser Property Management — the same company the TBI is investigating for allegedly stealing millions in HOA dues. After the company was employed, the subdivision was among dozens of communities that discovered money missing, including money to maintain the home.

"As a whole, as a family, that trust has not been maintained," Calvin said.

Calvin said she reached out after seeing a previous story about the Williams Grove historic clubhouse.

"I just really appreciated you bringing attention to it and it made me sad," Calvin said.

"Seeing the article where they're saying the HOA has no money. They're looking at tearing it down — that hit hard. I'm hoping that's not the final answer," Calvin said.

The Williams Grove HOA is now weighing whether to repair the home or demolish it. The board has received quotes ranging from $400,000 to $1 million to repair the structure.

According to the Metropolitan Historical Commission, the home is not protected as a landmark or under historic zoning.

"We would consider it worthy of conservation. It does still help tell the story of rural Davidson County, and once it's gone, it's gone — it can't be replaced," Scarlett Miles with the Metropolitan Historical Commission said.

"Yes, I think it's definitely worth saving. They don't build houses like this anymore," Calvin said.

For Calvin, every corner of the home holds a memory she hopes future generations will be able to experience.

"I'd like to be able to show the house to my grandchildren. I'd like to be able to show them to slide down the banister and bump down the stairs," Calvin said.

"By the time you get my age, there's a lot of them I'm waiting to meet again, and being here with the memories — you have the memories anyways — but being here and reliving the memories makes me miss those who have gone before," Calvin said.

The TBI says its investigation into Gasser Property Management continues. The Williams Grove HOA plans to meet next month to discuss the home's future.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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