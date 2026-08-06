For this family, the road to the Little League World Series is about more than baseball

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some stories are about much more than sports.

This is that story.

The Nolensville Little League team is in Warner Robins, Ga., competing in the Southeast Regional Tournament with hopes of earning a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

For Nolensville, 12-year-old JB Carter is scheduled to take the mound.

For JB, the summer is about far more than baseball.

His mother, Emily Carter, died in January. His father, Mark, is one of the team's coaches — and has been on this stage before. JB's older brother, Nash, played for Nolensville and helped the program reach the World Series earlier this decade.

"We were very fortunate to have a great group of kids, very talented that won a district and won a state and ended up going to Warner Robins just like we're about to and won that and went to the World Series in 2022," Mark said.

"I just do everything for my mom, obviously," he said. "I know she's watching me. So I'm just doing the best that I can."

Mark said the bonds formed during those earlier tournament runs became something deeper when Emily was battling cancer.

"When you look back at '22 and '23, Emily was coming and recovering from cancer — her first round — her first fight," he said. "And so these families — that's when they became family because they sort of rallied around her, rallied around us, as a Carter family."

The grief has been real, but so has the support.

"They pick me up a lot," JB said about his teammates. "Like, they came over after one practice — just came and hugged me because I was obviously crying. But I know they love me."

"We knew it was coming," Mark said. "And so that made the last year, especially of her life, we didn't know when but you're sort of savoring every moment."

"When we won the district, we were fortunate enough to play it here," Mark added. "And as soon as it was over, he [JB] got emotional. He was stoic during the game and he was all baseball but as soon as it was over, he got emotional about it. He came and gave me a big hug and said mom would be proud. So for him to be able to communicate that — it's pretty cool."

JB described what keeps him going simply.

"Just being with my friends playing hard, doing all the best that we can, and just go out there and beat some teams," JB said.

Mark said he expects his son to be locked in when the first pitch is thrown Thursday — but acknowledged the moment will carry extra weight.

"For him, he's a special dude," he said. "He'll lock in and go baseball once we're there, but it'll mean something a little extra to him."

Whatever happens in Warner Robins, Mark said he is already proud.

"I'm proud of him regardless of what happens from here on — how he's handled — what he's had to go through, fortunately very few do at that age, but unfortunately some do," he said. "And so how he's handled it — has just been incredible and makes me very proud of him."

"Mom's looking over him [Mark] as much as any of us," JB said.

Nolensville takes on Virginia in the first game at 3 p.m.