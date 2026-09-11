Former Tenn. church employee accused of stealing more than $350K in church funds

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Southall Church employee has been arrested after investigators say he stole more than $350,000 from the church over several years.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said it began investigating 58-year-old Paul Leo Tremblay, of White House, after church personnel reported suspected theft of funds in August 2025.
Detectives allege Tremblay took more than $350,000 in church funds for his personal benefit over the course of his nine years of employment. He most recently served as the church’s financial stewardship pastor through 2025.
A Williamson County grand jury indicted Tremblay on Sept. 3 on a charge of theft of property valued at $250,000 or more.
Tremblay was arrested Sept. 10 and booked into the Williamson County Criminal Justice Center. His bond was set at $75,000.
He is scheduled to appear in Williamson County Circuit Court on Sept. 30.
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