Former Tenn. church employee accused of stealing more than $350K in church funds

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Southall Church employee has been arrested after investigators say he stole more than $350,000 from the church over several years.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said it began investigating 58-year-old Paul Leo Tremblay, of White House, after church personnel reported suspected theft of funds in August 2025.

Detectives allege Tremblay took more than $350,000 in church funds for his personal benefit over the course of his nine years of employment. He most recently served as the church’s financial stewardship pastor through 2025.

A Williamson County grand jury indicted Tremblay on Sept. 3 on a charge of theft of property valued at $250,000 or more.

Tremblay was arrested Sept. 10 and booked into the Williamson County Criminal Justice Center. His bond was set at $75,000.

He is scheduled to appear in Williamson County Circuit Court on Sept. 30.