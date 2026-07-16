Franklin approves $800K sidewalk project to connect Ladd Park to Pearl Park

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin city leaders have approved an $800,000 project to build a five-foot-wide, mile-long sidewalk along Carothers Parkway, connecting The Highlands at Ladd Park subdivision to the highly anticipated Pearl Park.

The sidewalk will run from Beamon Drive to the Carothers Parkway bridge, filling a gap in pedestrian infrastructure that residents say has long limited safe access along the corridor.

Alderman Jason Potts said the project has been years in the making.

"I've been partnering with this Ladd Park HOA probably for a couple years now since I've been in office. We've had this need."

Potts said sidewalk requests have become a recurring theme among city leaders as Franklin continues to grow.

Ryan Francoforte, a homeowner and frequent walker in The Highlands at Ladd Park, said the gap in the sidewalk network is noticeable for anyone heading out for a longer walk or run.

"That really is the only section if you are going long duration out, which for runners and even walkers like myself, I do that."

Francoforte said completing the connection would make a meaningful difference for the neighborhood.

"Having that piece filled in, personally I think it would be great for what's existing out here."

City staff said pedestrian infrastructure is a priority whenever new roads are developed.

"Anytime we have roads going in, we wanna make sure we have an activity whether it's connecting to this park."

Potts said safety measures along the new sidewalk are also being considered.

"We're going to work on some kind of barrier, a curb or rumble strips."

He acknowledged that even fast-tracked infrastructure projects take time.

"It's gonna take us another year and a half and that's a very fast project."

Potts said the sidewalk may not be completed until 2028.

The Ladd Park Homeowners Association will be responsible for the repair or replacement of any irrigation, landscaping, or private improvements damaged or removed within the public right-of-way during construction. City staff will coordinate with the HOA before and throughout the construction process.

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